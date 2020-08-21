Don't make the pandemic complicated — wear a mask

On a recent afternoon at a supermarket in Walla Walla nearly every shopper wore a face covering.
The exception was a trio of twentysomethings — two men and one woman — who were literally running maskless down the aisles. It was clear from their easy-to-see facial expressions they were pleased with themselves for being so, um, defiant. And they wore that same jovial smirk as they went through the checkout line.
The clerk said nothing about the lack of face coverings, which is a violation of state law.
Why?
It’s likely she simply wanted to avoid yet another brouhaha — or worse — over wearing facial covering to protect others and themselves from COVID-19.
It’s tough to blame her. This willful flouting of the law, which too often erupts into a nonsensical argument, is getting real old.
It happens in Walla Walla too often, as well as every other community in the state.
Still, those working at stores should strictly enforce the mask law. It’s critical to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A hands-off approach taken to cope with mask requirements ultimately comes at the expense of the entire community, health experts told the Tacoma News Tribune newspaper recently.
“You wish that people would be adults about it and do what they’re supposed to do, but people, for whatever reason, sometimes choose not to. And that puts the rest of us in a difficult situation,” said Dr. Anthony Chen, director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
It certainly does. Remember, wearing a face covering in Washington is no longer optional. In July, Gov. Jay Inslee mandated masks for everybody in stores, including customers.
“This is not an optional plan for businesses,” Inslee said. “This is a legal requirement.”
In Pierce County, the Washington Military Department is helping to oversee enforcement. Since June, 433 complaints have been lodged against stores in Pierce County.
“Most complaints identify businesses that aren’t enforcing the mask mandate, whether allowing customers to shop without masks on or employees not wearing masks,” said Karina Shagren, communications director for the Washington Military Department.
The large number of complaints has led to law enforcement being called, which tends to end the argument. However, it’s been reported that some being asked to wear a mask become petulant, going so far as to cough or spit on keyboards or other equipment.
It’s outrageous.
Wearing a mask is not pleasant for anyone. Yet, by masking up whenever we are in public, we slow the spread of COVID-19.
Simply put: Don’t make this pandemic harder than it needs to be for you and everyone around you.
Act like an adult. Wear a mask.