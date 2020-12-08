Despite surge in coronavrius, reopening school is still possible

The coronavirus pandemic is at its peak with 1 million new cases in America in the first five days of December, bringing the total number of infections this year to over 14 million.
Yet, New York City, which has imposed stern restrictions in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, reopened its schools on Monday.
That move might seem counterintuitive. Yet, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials strongly believe it’s the right thing to do.
“The decision to do so reflects changing public health thinking around the importance of keeping schools operating, particularly for young students, and the real-world experience of over two months of in-person classes in the city’s school system, the nation’s largest,” wrote New York Times reporter J. David Goodman on Monday.
Given another news story — “Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades,” an Associated Press story published in Monday’s Union-Bulletin — it’s clear remote and online learning is failing our children.
The AP reports that school districts across the nation report the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times.
“It was completely off the rails from what is normal for us, and that was obviously very alarming,” said Erik Jespersen, principal of Salem’s McNary High School, where 38% of grades in late October were failing, compared with 8% in normal times.
And it’s not just Oregon, it’s everywhere. Why? Well, this is how the AP report summed it up: “Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether. ... And teachers who don’t see their students in person have fewer ways to pick up on who is falling behind.”
The sooner traditional, in-person classroom learning can resume the better. Of course, it must be safe for students and teachers. And that’s why it makes sense to keep a close eye on what’s going on at schools in the Big Apple.
New York schools are now open for the youngest elementary school students, those in third grade or lower. Frequent coronavirus testing — at least once a week — will be done. New York had been open for two months before Thanksgiving, which is when schools were shut down because COVID-19 concerns in the city, but not its schools.
The safety measures taken, including testing, had proven to be successful. That’s why the president of the New York teachers’ union favors the strict rules and testing.
“This has worked,” said Michael Mulgrew, the union president. “It worked because we never had a spread in any school.”
Overall the in-person schooling was a success in New York. This is why New York is restarting.
Moving forward, what New York does right — as well as wrong — in getting students back in the classroom could yield lessons that help schools here and across the nation safely provide the education our children need.