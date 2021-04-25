While some of our nation’s military veterans receive excellent care in the Veterans Affairs health system, many others aren’t so fortunate.
Across the nation, veterans have been forced to wait months to get care at VA facilities. And when patients are seen, the care given has too often been lousy.
Arguably, many steps have been taken to address the lack of quality care experienced by our veterans, but the most recent change in the VA’s health records system has certainly taken progress at least ten steps back.
On April 16, 2021, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers organized a virtual town hall meeting on the topic. Those who’d been working with or affected by the newly implemented electronic health records system at Spokane’s Mann-Granstaff VA Medical Center were invaluable in identifying problems in the new system. And what a list they were able to compile from the meeting.
“Unfortunately, this system is not the improvement that we’ve been hoping for, at least not yet,” said McMorris Rodgers at the town hall meeting. “Over the last few months, my staff and I have been hearing an increasing number of complaints and pleas for help.” Specifically, according to the Spokesman-Review, Mann-Grandstaff employees “raised 247 patient safety concerns since the system went live last October at the Spokane hospital and its satellite clinics in Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Wenatchee and Libby, Montana.”
As reported by the Spokesman, this new electronic health records system caused medical professionals’ productivity to decrease by 38%! The system also caused prescriptions to be incorrectly issued or to come up missing. Patients aren’t even able to contact Mann-Grandstaff employees, but are rerouted to a nonlocal call center. But here’s the kicker: Before the system was put to use in Spokane, a Pentagon report found “the new software was ‘neither operationally effective, nor operationally suitable.’”
This is outrageous.
How can we claim that veterans are a top priority when these kinds of issues not only have been allowed to continue, but have added to an already substantial list of issues within the VA health care system?
We can at least be — grateful? relieved? —that VA officials have delayed switching over to this new system in other parts of the country until problems are resolved.
Our veterans gave so much for our country. They deserve better than this.