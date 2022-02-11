We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The Department of Veteran Affairs needs to cancel the Walla Walla deployment of its glitchy new computer system that’s frustrated medical staff and veterans for more than a year in Spokane.
Cerner Corp.’s electronic health records system was launched in October 2020 at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane. The Spokesman-Review reports that the system caused medical professionals’ productivity to decrease by 38%. It also caused prescriptions to be incorrectly issued or to come up missing. Patients weren’t even able to contact Mann-Grandstaff employees, but were routed to a remote call center.
In November 2021, the Spokesman reported on “an internal survey in which the overwhelming majority of Mann-Grandstaff employees reported burnout and plummeting morale due to problems with the software used to manage patients’ information, known as electronic health records or EHR.”
The survey showed that a whopping 83% of Mann-Grandstaff employees felt a decline in morale due to this new EHR, and 78% reported worsening job satisfaction. A depressing 62% shared that the new program was making them question if they wanted to keep working at the hospital.
On the patient side of things, Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana shared with the Spokesman-Review that employee reports of patient safety issues have increased since the system’s implementation. According to the Spokesman, “Since the new system was implemented in October 2020, employees have reported a total of 829 patient safety issues, 576 of which were directly related to the Cerner EHR.”
The problems extend to Mann-Grandstaff’s satellite clinics in Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Wenatchee and Libby, Montana. But even so, the VA intends to expand the system to Walla Walla in March.
In a Feb. 3 letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers called for action.
“I am asking you to immediately delay the deployment of the Cerner electronic health record system to Walla Walla until VA leadership can demonstrate its readiness and effectiveness,” she wrote.
According to the Spokesman-Review, “a VA spokeswoman said the department would likely delay ‘go-live’ dates in Walla Walla and other facilities but declined to say when those decisions would be announced.”
That’s not acceptable.
Many veterans already face overwhelming challenges. American Progress reports that nationwide, at least 20 veterans die each day by suicide. Yet this computer system makes it harder for them to access the health care they need.
How can we claim that veterans are a top priority in America when the VA has continued to use this electronic records program — and intends to expand it?
Our veterans and the people who care for them deserve better than this.