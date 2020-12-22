Delay of single-use plastic bag ban makes sense in pandemic

Washington state’s ban on single-use plastic bags at stores has been delayed at least a month for some good reasons.
Gov. Jay Inslee, when issuing a proclamation suspending the law until at least the end of January, cited a shortage of paper and thicker, reusable plastic bags. The increase in restaurant take-out orders was one of the causes.
In addition, many grocery stores are not permitting customers to bring bags from home because of concerns about contamination — particularly COVID-19.
While the shortage of more environmentally-friendly bags will be solved in time, the concerns about the spreading of germs and disease beyond COVID-19 from using bring-from-home bags will remain.
It’s something that needs to be addressed by stores. If not, the Legislature might need to take action.
After all, who knows what those bags had previously been in contact with prior to being placed on the counter where our groceries are also placed?
Going forward, germs will be a bigger concern. This is a matter of basic hygiene.
Under the Washington state law that’s been suspended by Inslee, paper bags were included as an alternative to plastic bags but with an 8-cent charge. That charge was seen as a way to cover the higher cost of paper and as incentive for folks to bring their own bags.
But with the emerging concerns over bags from home being germ magnets, the 8-cent fee should be revoked.
The paper-bag fee, out of principle for some, seems to rub many consumers the wrong way. It could serve as an obstacle to the goal of protecting the environment — and our health.
For now, it makes a great deal of sense to keep the status quo on plastic bags as we navigate through the pandemic.