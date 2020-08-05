Delay of return to WWPS classrooms frustrating but necessary

It’s extremely unfortunate for students, parents and the entire community that Walla Walla Public Schools will start the new school year remotely rather than in classrooms.
Yet, Superintendent Wade Smith made a prudent, albeit difficult, decision to keep children and teachers out of the classroom until the COVID-19 pandemic is better contained, at least locally. Currently, the number of cases are escalating too fast.
The coronavirus is extremely serious. It’s simply too risky to put students back in the classroom — even with social distancing and other mitigation — until the spread of the disease has slowed considerably.
Frankly, nobody is happy about this turn of events.
Earlier this summer it looked like opening schools with half the students attending in the morning and half in the afternoon was going to happen. Of course, at that time, Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 cases were lower and trending down.
That’s no longer the case. A strong leader weighs new information and changes direction when necessary. That’s exactly what Smith did.
Still, it stinks.
This move will, once again, put parents in untenable positions as they will now have to work with their children on their remote schooling while, in many cases, also making a living either by going to a job or working from home.
That, to put it mildly, is stressful. Making it worse is the need many families have for day care. It’s difficult to find and expensive. And it, too, comes with COVID-19 risks.
We also fear the education of many students will suffer. Even the best distance-learning program isn’t a full substitute for person-to-person, on-site learning.
Education is about far more than learning lessons. The interaction with teachers, as authority figures, and with fellow students is critical to a well-rounded education, which includes learning to work in a society.
It’s likely many school districts in the Valley and around the state will follow Walla Walla’s lead. Others, depending on the scope of the pandemic and their specific ability to mitigate, won’t.
We have been steadfast in our belief that the decision on whether to put students back in the classroom is a local one.
Again, the local superintendents, principals, teachers and school boards know their communities and fully understand their ability to put COVID-19 safeguards in place. Smith, in consultation with others including the local teachers’ union, weighed the pros, cons and more in deciding to delay opening classrooms.
It was, as he freely conceded, a very difficult decision. More tough calls will be coming in the months ahead.
The sooner students are back in the classroom, the better it will be for all. However, that can only happen when the pandemic has been reduced and it’s safe to return.