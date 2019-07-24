Apparently fiscal restraint and debt reduction by the federal government is just a worn-out GOP talking point. It’s the way the political winds are blowing in 2019.
On Monday, another federal government shutdown was averted when congressional Democratic and Republican leaders and President Donald Trump reached a compromise Monday that should keep the government open well into 2021.
Negotiators agreed to increase federal spending by $50 billion in the next fiscal year and raise the government’s borrowing limit. The deal allows for more than $2.7 trillion in spending over two years when it gains full House and Senate approval and Trump signs the legislation.
This agreement avoids another pointless and expensive government shutdown. The recent shutdowns have been motived by partisan politics. Each party stakes out positions to either gain political points or hurt their rivals.
The last shutdown dragged on, resulting in economic woes and a inconveniences for the public. When it ended those who were sent home from work without pay were, as usual, paid. It was a power play using our tax dollars.
Another shutdown could have been even more harmful, even devastating.
Ironically, the last shutdown as well as other resent shutdowns have not necessarily been driven by a desire to curb spending. The focus, from politicians on both sides of the aisle, has been to deliver the bacon for their constituents regardless of cost — literally.
It’s concerning, at least in the long run, that few of our political leaders are focused on fiscal restraint and the need to reduce the national debt, which has now climbed to over $22 trillion — a gain of about $3 trillion since 2016. This is not sustainable.
The chance of making any progress on debt reduction in an election year is zero. Given that, making a deal to prevent more silly political games makes sense.
Congressional leaders put their pettiness and egos aside to make this deal because they needed too. The public was tired of the bickering over the debt limit. Making the deal provides government stability and send a message to voters that pragmatic deal making in Congress can still take place.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, said the agreement increases defense and domestic spending.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said the deal “secures the resources we need to keep rebuilding our armed forces.”
And for Trump, the deal takes a bitter and prolonged debate over raising the debt limit off the table until after the 2020 election. It also provides a boost military spending that he will crow about as he campaigns.
So for now, the growing debt is on the sidelines, but it can’t be ignored in the coming years.