Debate over Postal Service funding should be over overall service

The U.S. Postal Service is, and has been for years, a financial fiasco.
That might be the only thing Democrats and Republicans agree on as the U.S. House goes into session to debate emergency funding in the wake of deep cuts that could threaten mail-in voting this fall.
But when the House takes an honest look at why the Postal Service is gushing red ink, it needs a mirror — it’s Congress’ fault.
In 2006, Congress passed a law that imposed an extraordinary financial burden on the Postal Service, it required the USPS to create a $72 billion fund to pay for the cost of its retirement benefits 75 years into the future.
No other federal agency or private corporation has to invest so heavily in its retirement program.
The problems don’t end there. The Postal Service, which is included in the Constitution, is now run as a quasi-government agency, meaning its operation is not funded by tax dollars but by the revenue collected from mail delivery. Yet, unlike private companies that deliver packages, the USPS doesn’t get to pick and choose what customers to serve. It must deliver to every place in the nation — even if it means losing money.
President Trump, as well as many others, yammer on about how the Postal Service needs to be streamlined to operate like a private business, but that ignores the fact that it is impossible. Providing mail service to all of America will never be profitable or break-even.
So perhaps it’s time to acknowledge that reality and get back to ensuring mail is delivered quickly and efficiently with reasonable taxpayer subsidy.
That seems to be what the Founders had in mind when they wrote the Constitution.
The Constitution vested in the federal government (Congress) the power “to establish Post Offices and Post Roads.” In 1775 Benjamin Franklin was appointed as the first postmaster general and the new postal service was charged with providing affordable mail and package delivery everywhere in the United States — including remote places.
The Postal Service has been committed to its original mission, even though it has gone into deep, deep debt to do so.
President Trump’s appointment of a new postmaster. Louis DeJoy, has cast doubt on whether affordable delivery everywhere will continue.
It’s been further complicated by Trump’s baseless claim that mail-in voting invites fraud. As we in Washington state have experienced first hand, vote-by mail — which we have been doing exclusively for a decade — works very well.
Congress is certainly going to include vote-by-mail in the discussion over future funding.
But the central focus on how much to subsidize the Postal Service should be on its core mission — as established by Franklin — which is to deliver mail affordably to all.