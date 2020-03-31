A cautionary tale has emerged from Washington state’s Skagit County. It shouldn’t cause us to panic, but it shows how much more contagious COVID-19 is than other diseases and that all of us need to take even more personal precautions to slow the pandemic.
On March 10, a Mount Vernon musical group decided to go ahead with its practice despite the spread of coronavirus in the Seattle area, about 60 miles away.
Nearly three weeks later, 45 people at the rehearsal have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are ill with the symptoms, at least three have been hospitalized, and two are dead, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.
The outbreak has stunned health officials, who have concluded that the virus was almost certainly transmitted through the air from one or more people without symptoms, the newspaper reported.
That’s beyond stunning, it’s horrifying. Just 60 members of the 121-member Skagit Valley Chorale showed up at the practice held in a Mount Vernon church. Three-fourths have been touched by the disease.
Yet, at the time of the practice, not a one had any sign of the disease.
How is that possible? After all, as the Los Angeles paper reported, “a greeter offered hand sanitizer at the door, and members refrained from the usual hugs and handshakes.”
It did happen. That means it could happen anywhere.
Experts interviewed by the Times said the Skagit County outbreak is consistent with a growing body of evidence that the virus can be transmitted through aerosols, which can include particles smaller than 5 micrometers that can float in the air for minutes.
One infectious-disease researcher believes it’s possible the forceful breathing action of singing dispersed viral particles in the room that were inhaled.
Linsey Marr, an environmental engineer at Virginia Tech and an expert on airborne transmission of viruses, said some people happen to be especially good at exhaling fine material, producing 1,000 times more than others, according to the Times.
Marr said that the Skagit County outbreak should be viewed as a powerful warning to the public, and we strongly agree.
While we can wash our hands and stay 6 feet away from others, that might not be enough given how easily this virus seems to spread.
Our best defense is to stay home. And when we do go out, act as if we have the disease and are trying not to infect others. That should go a long way in helping to protect all of us.