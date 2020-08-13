Working as a correctional officer at the Washington State Penitentiary is stressful and dangerous in the best of times.
The coronavirus pandemic has multiplied the stress and risks.
And the inmates, too, are in a far more precarious situation as they serve their sentences.
Yet, it is essential that the majority of convicted felons remain in state custody and do their time.
About 500 corrections staffers and inmates in the state have already tested positive for COVID-19.
Most of those infections — 302 as of Friday — have come during an outbreak at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Franklin County. Seventy people connected to the Washington State Penitentiary had tested positive for COVID-19.
Those numbers have the potential to grow out of control, particularly in the confines of a prison.
The Department of Corrections is taking action in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The state Office of Corrections Ombuds — an independent public office charged with promoting positive changes in corrections — issued a report recently that calls for more face masks and showers for inmates, expanded coronavirus testing and outdoor visits for prisoners to connect with family and friends.
These steps make sense for the inmates and the officers. The fewer inmates who are infected by the coronavirus, the fewer officers that will be infected — and then bring the virus home to their families.
The outdoor visiting should reduce the spread of the virus plus it should make the inmates happier, thus reducing the tension inside the penitentiary.
Inmates “derive value from their work, from physical activity and programming,” said Patricia David, director of the Ombuds Office, but they have lost some of those activities as corrections officials try to prevent outbreaks and protect vulnerable prisoners.
“And combine that with no visitations, that’s an incredible toll on a person’s mental health,” she added.
Yes, there is a lot to manage at all state prisons, especially at the large Washington State Penitentiary.
The more that can be done to quell the coronavirus, the safer and better it will be for the officers and the inmates.