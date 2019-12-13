Valley Transit now has two all-electric buses on the road, which is good for the community, Valley Transit riders and the environment.
Transit officials led by former General Manager Dick Fondahn, who retired earlier this year, used creative thinking to find a cost-effective way to replace four of its old diesel-powered buses. Two trolley-style buses were christened this week and two more will be joining the fleet later.
Buses are not cheap, and these electric buses are no exception. The final bill for the four buses will be about $3 million. Diesel buses run about $200,000 less than the electric models, but electric buses will cost about $250,000 less in fuel costs over the next 15 years.
And because electric buses are eco friendly, the federal government offers grants — and Valley Transit got one for $2.4 million. That means the remaining $590,000 of the tab will be paid locally.
Yes, it’s all our tax dollars, so nobody is saying this is free money. But the fact is local taxpayers contributed their share of what the federal government is doling out, so it’s wise to take advantage of the federal offer.
Having electric trolly-style buses on the road means less diesel exhaust fumes will be inhaled by Walla Wallans and those in College Place. It also means less fossil fuel will be used as the majority of electricity, at least in the Pacific Northwest, is hydropower generated at the dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Valley Transit has been forward thinking for years. It has many vehicles that are powered by compressed natural gas, which is a more pleasant alternative (smell wise) than diesel. Valley Transit is the only bus system in the state that has a significant number of natural gas-powered buses.
Valley Transit continues to make our air a bit cleaner while setting a good example in reducing the use of fossil fuels. And this is all being done cost-effectively and wisely with the use of federal grants.