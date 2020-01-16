Much has changed in society’s expectations on learning — from how soon children should read to how lessons are approached. More time is expected in the classroom behind a desk at an earlier age than ever before.
Yet, children are still children. They continue to need to mature emotionally and physically as they learn and their brains develop.
Having a little time to wiggle or jump can go a long way toward helping kids focus when they are asked to get serious about their school work.
College Place’s Davis Elementary School has a creative idea to add some movement to students’ day — and it won’t cost the taxpayers a penny.
Earlier this week U-B education reporter Sheila Hagar wrote that Davis is planning to install a “sensory path” inside the school. Sensory path? Yes, that’s essentially a path made of decals that provides kids an opportunity to use their senses (and get some exercise) as they take a break from school work.
Davis Vice Principal Chris Plucker is heading up a fundraiser to garner the $1,500 needed to purchase the supplies. Sensory paths generally involve a series of colorful vinyl decals encouraging users to follow a series of instructions on walls and floor going down a hallway. Pathway activities can include hopping, skipping and balancing on one foot, tactile exploration of different surfaces, a spot for wall push ups, crab crawls and solving simple math problems, Hagar wrote.
“There is a lot of research in support of movement and its importance in brain development and learning, and at Davis, we would like to offer more for our kids in meeting this need,” Plucker said.
It’s a fantastic idea. It adds something a bit different to the growing school, which now has more than 700 students from kindergarten through fifth-grade.
It’s equally clever to seek help from the community in adding the sensory-path project.
And Plucker has added a twist. Every donation toward the cause allows the donor to vote on the final design.
This a great way to get the community involved in what’s going on at Davis. It’s a way to gain public support and, perhaps, get more parents involved with the school.
