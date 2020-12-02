A statewide rollout of a new coronavirus exposure app is an excellent addition to our pandemic survival toolkit. The app, Washington Exposure Notifications or WA Notify for short, is completely optional for residents and, when used, is not tied to a user’s identity—in other words, one always remains anonymous.
Now riding a holiday spike in cases, states will find the new app a welcome resource and a great way for residents to help push us toward our light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Heaping hopefulness onto the news, The Associated Press reports that state governors across the nation have been told to expect a first batch of coronavirus vaccines by mid-December. The vaccine, in question, is being developed by Moderna Inc. and, in trial, has proven to be 94% effective in treating the coronavirus.
Dr. Tal Zaks, the company’s chief medical officer in Cambridge, Massachusetts, told the AP, “We have already, just in the trial, have already saved lives. Just imagine the impact then multiplied to the people who can get this vaccine.”
Those mid-month days cannot come soon enough as nationwide over 13.3 million infections and more than 266,000 virus-related deaths have now been confirmed by officials. Sobering news, indeed.
With such an overwhelmingly colossal crisis, it is heartening to have another way to contribute toward a solution, especially when the app is so easy to opt in to and begin using.
Secretary of Health John Weisman told the AP that models and pilot program done by Oxford, Stanford and Google “predicted significant decreases in both infections and deaths if at least 15% of people use the app.” Imagine if Washington blasted through 15%? How much closer could we get to bringing about a pandemic end?
This app, we must emphasize, does not cancel out the need for masks, social-distancing and other health safeguards. Quite the contrary, WA Notify works best in tandem with our current methods of fighting the virus. We urge continued diligence in following state health guidelines.
But as to the app, let’s show up in force and take advantage of this great new tool. Taking part is not only privacy-friendly, but also an easy way to help drop-kick this virus outta here.