The pandemic has hit our communities hard, but none have been affected as badly as our Valley’s Hispanic communities. An even more underserved percentage within the Hispanic community are farmworkers who, as essential workers, are at an elevated risk of exposure as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In an effort to connect with this demographic, Umatilla County officials will be distributing COVID-19 kits to Spanish-speaking farmworkers throughout the county.
We can only applaud this move. Creating clear channels of communication and tool distribution is essential to getting us through this pandemic.
With a countdown to a vaccine rollout already in place, it feels like the end of this pandemic is in sight, but what many don’t realize is that case numbers are still rising in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
As the U-B’s Sheila Hagar reports, “state data shows Walla Walla County has 369.8 cases per 10,000 residents. … Umatilla County Public Health reported 74 additional COVID-19 cases Friday and 46 more were reported Saturday morning by the Oregon Health Authority.”
Oregon state health officials released a report last week that projects an increase in cases even as residents are staying home and following other state health mandates. Currently, the state has reported “2,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 — the highest case count in a single day — bringing the state total to 81,437,” said Hagar.
Washington state Department of Health reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases and there were 25 more virus-related deaths. Hagar reports “Friday’s numbers bring the state’s totals to 174,290 cases and 2,925 deaths.”
As we continue on this pandemic journey together, we need all hands on deck in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This means getting communities connected and overcoming barriers that keep us from winning together.
While these kits are not the answer to the coronavirus problem, every effort to block the virus, no matter how small, helps. These kits contain cloth masks, sanitizer bottles and, more importantly, messaging in Spanish about COVID-19 symptoms and pandemic resources. According to a 2018 study by The Associated Press, “approximately 6 in 10 Latino adults have issues communicating with a health care provider due to language and or cultural barriers.” With an influx of coronavirus patients in hospitals, this cannot continue to be the case. We cannot afford to have so many residents in the dark in regards to their own health.
As Umatilla County’s Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said to the East Oregonian, “It’s a vicious cycle if the more behind we fall on our contact tracing, the more spread of virus you are likely to see. Any little things that we can do to help stem that tide are worthwhile in our opinion.”
More needs to be done to curb the virus’ spread while a more permanent solution is found. By reaching out to the most affected to give them tools to combat this virus, we all move forward.