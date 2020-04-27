While the federal government doesn’t have to concern itself with balancing its budget annually, that’s not the case — at least in Washington — with state and local governments.
And that stark reality was publicly confronted last week by the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners and the Walla Walla City Council.
The commissioners are calling for the various county departments to make cuts of 5% to 10% and the city is cutting travel, new hiring and delaying projects — all to help offset the reduction in tax collections and other revenue as a result of the shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
This steps, which are necessary and prudent, simply won’t be near enough to patch the holes in city’s and county’s budgets.
Washington was the first state to be hit by the coronavirus. Quick, dramatic action was taken to slow the spread of the virus — and that included closing restaurants, shutting down businesses and limiting overall social interaction.
The effort slowed the virus, but it is creating economic hardships for businesses and their employees. And since those businesses aren’t open, they aren’t making sales, and they aren’t collecting sales taxes.
In Washington state, the tax structure is heavily dependent on sales taxes. The state gets 6.5 % of every dollar spent and, local government gets the remaining 2.4% of the 8.9% tax charge.
The bottom line is that it’s millions of dollars and a huge part of both city and county budgets.
Sales of goods and services have plummeted in the past two months and aren’t likely to recover until the pandemic eases.
Deputy City Manager Byron Olson estimates the city could see sales tax collections drop between $1.5 million and $2.2 million — 22% to 38%.
“It is going to be difficult at this early stage to have any firm or reliable estimates on the impact,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said. “The financial impacts are just currently unknown.”
Yes, that’s true, but it seems more likely than not that gutting at least a quarter of the sales tax collections from projected revenue is going to leave an enormous budget hole.
The city has a healthy reserve fund, about 11%, which might be needed depending on the severity of the budget crisis.
Over at the county, where a steadfast resolve to keep its budget reserves at about 25%, will make it easier to weather the tax-revenue shortfall.
Still, the 5% to 10% percent budget reduction sought by the commissioners might still fall short.
This is why reducing spending now is critical to balancing the budget.
“Sales tax is where we are taking the biggest beating,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said. “...Coming back here and saying, ‘I don’t have anywhere to cut,’ isn’t an option.”
That, indeed, is the harsh reality that county and city governments, here and across Washington, face.