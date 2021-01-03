County budget wisely retains hefty reserve

As we all know too well, 2020 was a mess. And that was certainly reflected in the way state and local governments had to patch their budgets like small boats in the midst of a raging storm.
Some did better than others.
Locally, Walla Walla County’s government did well. Last week the three commissioners approved a budget that meets the needs of taxpayers but retains a hefty — and necessary — 25% reserve fund.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county budget ballooned to $100 million even though the approved budget was about $88 million.
The extra cash was obtained by federal and state allocations approved for COVID-19 relief. The uptick in online shopping also brought in more sales tax revenue than expected.
In addition, the county cut expenses when possible. County officials were parsimonious in their spending for things such as travel.
“This has been a year like none other,” said Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin.
Having that reserve of cash gives the county government flexibility other governments don’t have. It means the county can lend itself money to deal with critical situations such as bridge repairs.
However, Commissioners Jim Johnson, Greg Tompkins and Todd Kimball — like commissioners before them — make certain the reserve fund is replenished.
The budget approved on Tuesday maintains a reserve of 25 percent.
Keep in mind that county budgeting is far more of collaborative effort than state and city governments.
While the commissioners have ultimate responsibility for the budget, most departments are overseen by an elected official — prosecutor, sheriff, auditor, clerk, treasurer, assessor, coroner — who answer directly to the voters.
Those elected officials decide how their offices are run. The commissioners allocate the funds, but it is done in concert with the elected officials.
This form of government is as close to the people as you can get.
It has stood firm in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will have to remain firm this year. The pandemic is far from over and the economy has not fully recovered from the 2020 shutdown.
The large reserve fund could well be crucial to keeping Walla Walla County government fully serving the public this year.