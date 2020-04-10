Coronavirus has made reusable grocery bags suspect

When Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law on March 25 legislation that bans single-use plastic grocery bags it seemed a reasonable approach. Plastic bags do not easily break down in landfills (or anywhere else) and are particularly dangerous to marine wildlife.
But that decision, while only a few weeks ago, feels like it was made in another era. The new rules put in place to protect our health during the COVID-19 pandemic have changed much, including how we look at reusable grocery bags pitched as the best alternative to plastic.
Grocery stores across America, including those in the Walla Walla Valley, are not allowing customers to bring their own bags to the store out of concern they might be contaminated by coronavirus.
And stores that still allow bring-from-home bags require customers to bag their own groceries while not allowing those bags to touch counters.
That has resulted in the vast majority of customers accepting the use of plastic bags. (Washington’s ban does not go into effect until 2021.)
It has also caused many to rethink the idea of using their own bags. If there is concern about coronavirus being spread through reusable sacks, what about other germs — colds and flu?
After all, who knows what those bags had previously been in contact with prior to being placed on the counter? Germs now, and going forward, will be a bigger concern.
Not surprisingly, as The Associated Press reported, the plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying hard to overturn bans on single-use plastics by arguing disposable plastics are the safest option amid the crisis.
Perhaps. But paper sacks, once the only in-store option for shoppers, might have to be reconsidered as the new, best option.
In the new Washington state law, paper bags were included as an alternative to plastic bags — but with an 8-cent charge. That charge was seen as a way cover the higher cost of paper and as incentive for folks to bring their own bags.
The push for the plastic ban has generally come from Democratic lawmakers, who now dominate Washington state’s House and Senate. However, some Republicans did support the ban with the paper bag alternative. They saw it as a way to create a paper-bag demand for Washington’s pulp and paper industry.
If so, that might indeed be a benefit to the state’s economy — something that is going to need a boost when the pandemic ends.
Moving forward, perhaps the 8-cent fee could be revoked, particularly if the use of bring-from-home bags continue to frowned upon because they could be germ magnates.
The fee, simply out of principle for some, seems to rub many consumers the wrong way. It could serve as an obstacle to the goal of protecting the environment and our health.
It’s something lawmakers and the governor need to consider before the plastic ban begins next year.