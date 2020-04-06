It seems difficult to find positive news in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly upbeat developments related to our economy.
Yet, a little rainbow emerged late last week when it was announced local and area contractors have been selected to work on the $118.2 million renovation and reconstruction of several Walla Walla schools.
It means these contractors will be able to keep their crew members, most of whom are local residents, working — and getting paid.
That’s great for those workers and their families, but it’s also good for the entire Valley. It helps keep our local economy functioning, which is needed as we all tread water — metaphorically speaking — until the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended the statewide stay-at-home order through May 4. It means school won’t be back in session until at least May 5 nor will it be business as usual. That’s tough for all of us, but particularly difficult for those who are out of work.
School construction, however, has been allowed to continue. That makes sense given that workers are not cloistered together and are in open spaces. For example, work has continued with the roofing of the new science building at Walla Walla High School.
Wisely, Walla Walla School District officials committed to the community to awarding as much work as possible to local contractors and local suppliers when the construction plan was floated to the community.
That pragmatic decision likely helped in the passage of the $65.6 million bond to overhaul Wa-Hi, rebuild Lincoln High School and upgrade Pioneer Middle School. (The passage of the bond allowed the school district access to $52.6 million in match state funds, resulting in $118.2 in construction work.)
And the emphasis on going local is now helping the local economy, albeit in a relatively small way.
However, this infusion of cash will go on for a long time as this project is being done in phases over a few years.
Walla Walla School Superintendent Wade Smith said last week more than $2 million in projects for Walla Walla High School’s infrastructure was awarded to regional and Walla Walla contractors Premier Excavation, Cutting Edge Plumbing & Mechanical, Walla Walla Electric and Nelson Construction. Premier Excavation is based in Pasco, but employs a number of Walla Walla workers, Smith said.
Having this work move forward during this tough time for all of us is welcome.