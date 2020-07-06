Constitutionally of car-tab initiative is court's only concern

The constitutionality of Initiative 976 — approved by voters last fall by a 53-57 margin — was being argued in front of the state Supreme Court last week.
So, too, was whether or not the voter-approved measure was sound public policy.
That latter is irreverent. The voters have already made the judgment that’s the policy they desire.
All that matters is the constitutional concerns. I-976, which essentially aims to limit vehicle license tabs to $30 a year, is being challenged because its ballot title might have misled voters and the initiative might address more than a single subject.
“This initiative is a dumpster fire by the standards of the law,” said David Hackett, an attorney for King County, which is challenging the constitutionally of the measure along with Seattle and the Garfield County (Pomeroy) Transportation Authority.
Frankly, most initiatives are legal dumpster fires. They are generally written by special-interest groups that fail to look at varioius sides of issues, sometimes including constitutional objections.
Nevertheless, that doesn’t make them automatically unconstitutional.
That judgment is, as it should be, left to the courts to determine after voters have their say.
Last week, the high court justices heard from attorneys for the state of Washington, who were defending the constitutionality, as well as those arguing I-976 was constitutionally flawed.
Reporting from The Seattle Times shows that the arguments were encompassing as the questions from the court were pointed.
“I want to know what the policy is. I’m having difficulty discerning it,” Justice Steven González said as he pressed Alan Copsey, a lawyer from the state Attorney General’s Office. “Is ‘voter-approved taxes’ those which are previously approved? Or those to be approved in the future?”
And so it went — deep into the legal weeds.
But, in the end, Copsey told the court, “The question is not whether I-976 is good policy or bad policy. The voters have demonstrated that it is the policy they want.”
If that policy is constitutional, it should become law.
But if it is not deemed constitutional, it should be rejected — even if 90 percent of the voters favored it.
The will of the people (or the Legislature) does not supersede the state constitution.