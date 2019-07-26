Word out of Washington — the other Washington — is that Congress will seriously consider legislation to decriminalize cannabis, thus removing it the list of controlled substances targeted by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
If this legislation comes to fruition it would be good for our Washington, the state.
Marijuana is already legal in Washington and Oregon, but the threat of a federal crackdown remains. To this point, under the Obama and Trump administrations, the DEA and other justice officials turn a blind eye to the sale and use of pot in the Northwest.
A federal crackdown would create a mess and simply drive marijuana sales back to the illegal black market. The state tax revenue would vanish and more money would go to criminals who are often involved in other illegal activities
The reality is that the marijuana use, whether legal or illegal, is not going away in Washington, Oregon and the other 10 states where it has been legalized. In fact, it’s likely more and more states will opt to legalize weed.
That message is getting through to members of Congress.
Kip Hill of the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported this week the current legislation has some powerful backers in Congress, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who served a California attorney general before being elected to the Senate, and Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
“It’s huge. The Judiciary Committee is the gatekeeper for most of these issues,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said in phone call with reporters this week discussing the proposal, Hill reported.
Blumenauer, a founding member of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, said, “We’ve worked to have other areas of Congress, other committees to play their role, but this is key. This is the path forward to really fix federal cannabis policy with the major committee of jurisdiction.”
The idea would to address other social concerns, such as the impact minor marijuana convictions have on those trying to get and keep jobs. In addition, it would also allow the banking industry to service the legal pot shops in Oregon and Washington, meaning it wold not longer have to be a cash-only business.
It’s time to accept marijuana as a legal drug — like alcohol — and have uniform, consistent laws.
And just like beer, wine and liquor, it would continue to be regulated by the states. However, it makes no sense to lump pot together with cocaine, heroin and other highly addictive drugs.
Hill reports that he legislation would also establish a new 5 percent federal tax on all sales of marijuana products in the United States.
The money could be used for job training programs, legal payments to expunge records of marijuana convictions and substance abuse treatment programs.
This, too, makes a great deal of sense.