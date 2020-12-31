Congress wise to block sale of BPA assets

When President Trump signed the COVID-19 relief package and the omnibus (as in everything but the kitchen sink) spending bill over the weekend, he blocked the federal government from selling the transmission lines and other assets of the Bonneville Power Administration.
This will ultimately keep electricity costs low for Northwest consumers and ensure the reliability of the West Coast electric grid. The biggest winner will be rural communities.
Ironically, it was Trump who proposed selling off BPA assets in 2019. The Trump administration called for the selloff as a way to raise some quick cash for the federal government.
The plan wasn’t particularly well thought out, as it failed to consider the long-term benefits of a federally controlled power grid system.
This is why Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside has taken the lead in fighting to retain BPA’s presence in the Pacific Northwest. The Tri-City Herald reported in 2019 that Newhouse was one of three leaders who drafted a bipartisan letter, signed by 62 members of Congress, opposing selling off the BPA system.
BPA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy, although it is self-funding. The agency essentially pays its own way by marketing wholesale electric power.
However, since BPA is ultimately controlled by the government the rates it charges are carefully monitored and are generally consumer-friendly. Money spent on infrastructure by BPA and three other federal Power Marketing Administrations are repaid with interest to the U.S. Treasury from electric rates set to fully recover taxpayer investments, Newhouse and the others wrote in that 2019 letter.
The Trump administration is not the first to consider selling BPA assets, and it might not be the last. The lure of seemingly instant cash can be tough to resist.
But, as we have said in the past, selling the power-grid infrastructure would be like killing the goose that lays the golden eggs in Aesop’s Fables.
When the transmission grid is in the hands of private industry it will stop producing revenue that supports the transmission of power throughout the Pacific Northwest and keeps electric rates among the nation’s lowest.
Beyond that, putting the high-voltage grid in the hands of private investors — perhaps foreign investors — would create national security concerns. Taking the power grid down could cripple the nation.
The federal government must retain control of the power infrastructure in the United States.
Congress made a wise call to block the sale of BPA assets in the omnibus spending bill.