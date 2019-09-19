The public discussion on closing and repurposing one of Walla Walla’s six elementary schools is going to be heated over the next few weeks now that Blue Ridge Elementary was clearly identified this week as the location that makes the “best sense.”
Frankly, this declaration should have come far earlier as the School Board is expected to make a final decision in October.
Still, to those who have been following the need to close a school because of declining enrollment districtwide, the choice of Blue Ridge was obvious. That’s because Blue Ridge could most easily be repurposed to a full-time preschool center — the school already houses many preschool classes.
But district officials have been reticent to make a firm declaration until Monday’s community meeting on the subject that took place at Blue Ridge.
School Board President Ruth Ladderud, to her credit, was open and honest with the 50 people who gathered at the school.
Blue Ridge is the “clear winner,” Ladderud said at the meeting, adding that to suggest there is any other elementary school that lends itself for repurposing into an early learning center is misleading.
“That’s a false choice,” Ladderud said. “We’re looking at a unanimous consensus — this location makes the best sense.”
Ladderud, who has shown herself to be a thoughtful advocate for education and the children of Walla Walla during her tenure on the Board, joined with Superintendent Wade Smith in fielding questions the audience had about the fate of the school and what it will mean to their children.
That’s not easy, and the pair handled the questions appropriately, explaining the reality of the situation.
The fact is elementary school enrollment is down 250 students over the past nine years, resulting in 25 empty classrooms in various schools throughout the district. Statistics show Walla Walla is a “graying” community, a trend unlikely to change and that means even fewer kids in our schools in the future.
Closing an elementary school makes sense. It’s fiscally responsible with an estimated $1.39 million a year in savings. And having five strong elementary schools will serve students well.
Beyond that, turning Blue Ridge into a early childhood education school would benefit the little students as they prepare to transition into kindergarten. Data collected by the state shows that just 25 percent of local kindergartners enter school with ready-to-learn skills.
Nevertheless this won’t be easy for parents whose children are now at Blue Ridge nor will it be smooth when the time comes to redrawing the boundaries for the remaining five elementary schools.
It has to be done.
It’s positive that the elephant in the room (Blue Ridge) is now being openly talked about and a strong, community-backed plan can be adopted for the next school year.