Community colleges need CARES funding too

Imagine the C-5M Super Galaxy cargo plane, America’s largest at 65 feet high and 247 feet long, filled with cash. And then, that this cash has to be quickly distributed.
Pin-point precision would not be what you are envisioning. No, it’s likely thoughts of, well, chaos would come to mind.
Well, that’s happening throughout much of the country as the federal government is dumping cargo-plane amounts of money into the U.S. economy as a way to help Americans meet their financial needs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not all of the cash is hitting the intended targets.
That seems to be the case with the $223.5 million from the federal CARES stimulus act aimed at helping students attending Washington state’s public and private colleges, universities and trade schools.
Less than half the money is going to community colleges, even though they educate more than two-thirds of Washington’s college students, according to Seattle Times reporting.
Given the short shrift community colleges have been getting in recent years when it comes to funding, this is not a shock.
Perhaps that’s because a great many people — including state and federal officials — don’t fully grasp that many attending community colleges are non-traditional students. They don’t go to school full time nor are they right out of high school. Many community college students have gone back to school later in life or are training for new careers. They are working and going to school part time.
But the funding formula for the CARES money is based on the number of students enrolled full time.
This probably resulted in “a shortchanging, or lack of investment, in community colleges,” said Reid Setzer, government affairs director for the Education Trust, a Washington, D.C.-based policy nonprofit.
Last week, it was reported that WWCC officials and board members are looking at slashing $3.2 million by July — this on top of having already trimmed $2 million during the current school year.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit small colleges and their students hard.
Many of those students part-time jobs have been eliminated with the closing of restaurants and other businesses because of the effort to keep people safe at home. These students might not qualify for a penny of unemployment payments or stimulus funds because they worked too few hours.
Still, they need the cash to get them through until the economy reopens. They also need it to help pay tuition, just as WWCC needs those students to continue their schooling.
Congress and federal officials would be wise to rethink the rules for distributing CARES funds to students and colleges.
The goal shouldn’t be to simply empty the metaphorical cargo plane, but to make sure the cash is in the hands of those who need it to help them weather the pandemic.