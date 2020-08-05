Commissioners use good judgement in rejecting 51st state vote

Creating a 51st state out of Eastern Washington is just plain dumb.
Thankfully, the Walla Walla County commissioners on Monday unanimously rejected the idea of putting the ridiculous notion on the November ballot as a non-binding advisory vote.
Advisory votes are generally a bad idea as we elect commissioners — city council members and legislators — to use good judgment to make decisions on our behalf. Calling for an advisory vote is unnecessary under most circumstances.
But this one — breaking 20 counties east of the Cascades away from the rest of Washington and creating the new state of Liberty — is an easy call. It’s a horrific idea.
Good judgment was used by the Walla Walla County commissioners. Earlier, the Columbia County commissioners also rejected putting this concept on the ballot. To this point, none of the 20 counties have given this credence.
Apparently the Walla Walla County commissioners took some heat for even discussing the matter, which is unfortunate.
As Commissioner Jim Johnson pointed out during the discussion, commissioners have a responsibility to hear from all kinds of groups and respectfully and courteously respond to them.
“It’s just not appropriate for commissioners to ignore something that was presented,” he said.
Exactly. And it’s also their obligation to reject bad ideas using sound reasoning.
The commissioners looked at the arguments for creating a new state, including anticipated tax revenue and an operating budget, and found them flawed.
This nonsense has come up in various forms over the past 30 years — usually when conservatives become frustrated that the liberal-leaning Seattle-area controls the political agenda.
But Eastern Washington seceding from Western Washington would be foolish. Annual accounting of the state tax dollars consistently shows nine counties usually pay more in taxes than they get back in services, and most of them are in Western Washington. The other 30 counties get more in state services and programs than the state collects in taxes from them, and almost all are in Eastern Washington.
And while the Legislature and state government are, as a whole, left-of-center politically, we see nothing wrong with a Legislature in which not all are in lock-step ideologically. This allows vigorous debate in which many views can be heard and considered.
Johnson went further on that point during Monday’s meeting, when he said he disagrees with the belief that Eastern Washington residents don’t have a voice in their state. He said some don’t participate in the process because of apathy and a belief their votes won’t make a difference.
That can be overcome by getting involved and making their views heard.
It’s far better — and much smarter and productive — than trying to create a new state.