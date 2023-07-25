FILE - Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is wheeled from the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, following his second arrest for trespassing. Bundy says the hours he spent campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho should count toward his community service requirement following his conviction of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler,File)