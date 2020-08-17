College sports is more than football

Whether or not to pay college athletes to play is no longer a major concern in America.
It’s been superseded — and with good reason — by fear that many college sports could wither and, perhaps, even go away.
The fact is that big-time college football, from the Pac-12 Conference on the West Coast to the Big 10 in the East, generate, generates billions of dollars every year.
The billions in revenue created by that single sport subsidies most of the other sports played at universities.
But the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences have already postponed the fall football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They now have an eye on perhaps playing in the spring.
Meanwhile the other three major football conferences — known collectively as the Power 5 — could be on the cusp of making the same decision.
And more than half of the lesser-known football programs, all profitable, have already put the kibosh on playing this fall.
Washington State University Athletic Director Pat Chun sees the situation as dire, even in the Palouse where football is not necessarily a money machine that cranks out $100 million or more a year like Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama. WSU, however, does well — about $45 million a year.
“Now we’ll go forward, this is post-apocalypse for any athletic department,” Chun said Thursday afternoon during a media webinar. “The full scope of our revenue losses won’t be clear for some time, but we do know they’ll be significant.”
In June, before the Pac-12 canceled WSU’s fall football season, Chun told the Spokesman-Review newspaper that he saw no point in even trying to budget without football revenue “because it’ll be destructive for our athletic program if there’s no football season.”
The loss of football revenue, and perhaps basketball revenue if the pandemic lingers, threaten the scholarships and more for other sports.
Boise State University and other schools have already eliminated their baseball programs, and more will be looking at doing that to baseball and other non-revenue generating sports.
It’s time for university presidents and athletic directors to acknowledge this threat to athletic programs and start planning for new funding sources.
In addition, athletic departments need to reduce spending now as a way to survive on the other side of the pandemic.
No, none of this well be easy, but it is necessary.
The experience of being a college athlete in any sport is more than a life-long memory, it helps many grow in ways that result in successful careers and fulfilling lives.
It would be unfortunate for all the young athletes who dream of playing a sport in college to lose that opportunity.