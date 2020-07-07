City's town hall meetings on police, tattoo needed

This week the Walla Walla City Council begins a series of three virtual town hall meetings aimed at publicly addressing concerns over police Officer Nat Small’s controversial tattoo.
While it is unfortunate this issue has been allowed to fester for weeks, it’s welcome the Council and city officials, including Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber, will finally hold a much-needed public meeting on the tattoo that contains an image similar to a Nazi symbol.
The first online City Council meeting, scheduled for two hours, will be Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. A link to the meeting can be found on the City Council web page.
At this meeting, Bieber will give a presentation on WWPD’s policies and practices. City Manager Nabiel Shawa will discuss the city budget and police funding. City Attorney Tim Donaldson will speak on legal issues surrounding Small’s tattoo.
Public comment will not be accepted.
However, City Council members are expected to have an opportunity to ask follow-up questions for clarity, and they should do so.
The public has many questions about the various issues, from the national issue of defunding police to the local issue of the tattoo, and will have an opportunity to ask them at the second meeting, 6:30 p.m. on July 23.
Before then, Council members must ask their own questions as a way to begin the public discussion.
This could, for example, include asking in public what the city policy and history is on tattoos related to employment.
In addition, what was Small told about his tattoo, including any concerns, when he was hired? Is Small willing to eliminate or modify his tattoo if that’s a condition of remaining on the police force?
These, as well as many other related questions, are not easy. Emotions are running hot on this and other policing issues.
Small’s tattoo was placed on his arm a decade ago in what he believed was a memorial to a fellow Marine who died in service to this country. Small and his fellow Marine were members of the Scout Snipers, an elite unit that — at the time — used a double-lightning bolt as its symbol. However, in 2012, the Marine Corps banned its use because it looked like the “SS” symbol used by Nazis during World War II. The double-lighting bolt has long been a symbol used by racist hate groups.
Small’s record as a Marine and Walla Walla Police officer have been praised as impressive and impeccable. A great many have lauded Small for being a man of great character and kindness.
However, Small’s reputation and record are not the central issue. The appropriateness of having a tattoo that contains what many see as a racist and fascist image is.
This week’s meeting is an opportunity for the City Council, which sets policy for the city, to begin working through the concerns — in public — in search for clarity and a resolution.