The bridges over the Mill Creek channel — as well as the channel itself — are crumbling. The infrastructure needs to be repaired or replaced sooner rather than later.
And, given the incredible expense, some difficult choices need to be made.
City of Walla Walla officials are asking for public input on rebuilding only the bridge on Fourth Avenue and removing two other 75-year-old bridges, on Fifth and Sixth avenues, thus saving about $5 million if all three were rebuilt. Officials are also pondering whether to add a $250,000 pedestrian-only bridge on Sixth Avenue to provide access to the Gesa Power House Theatre and that area’s residential area.
Beyond the $5 million to rebuild two bridges, eliminating those strictures on Fifth and Sixth avenues would make Mill Creek more fish friendly.
Tri-State Steelheaders Executive Director Brian Burns said the current bridges are a barrier to fish passage.
“Mill Creek is home to threatened steelhead and bull trout. Their recovery depends on passage through the flood channel to over 50 miles of good habitat, but we can’t provide passage at the bridge piers unless they are altered or removed,” Burns said.
Given all that, the city proposal seems sound and cost effective.
The bridge on Fourth Avenue is essential for the Valley Transit bus service and local traffic. Elimination of the other two bridges would result in only minor inconvenience.
Nevertheless, when a project of this magnitude is proposed, it’s certainly possible some residents could have major concerns. It’s important for city officials to listen and take them seriously.
In order for the public to better understand the proposal the city has posted on its website a video about the project.
“After watching the video, viewers will be asked to take a short survey, which will be available through Feb. 4. The survey results will be presented at the Feb. 8 City Council Work Session. Depending on feedback from the survey and the discussion with Council, the city hopes to apply for grant funding for the projects by Feb. 19,” according to the city’s website.
Again, this is a solid approach to engaging the public.
It could also serve as a model moving forward as at some point the entire channel will be redone, mostly by the federal government. In 2018 Congress required the Office of Management and Budget to authorize a $3 million, three-year Mill Creek project study. The gears of the federal government turn very slowly.
Regardless of where the taxpayers funds are generated, Walla Wallans should have a say in how the reconstruction is done.