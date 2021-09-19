Walla Walla Valley residents enjoy the unique privilege of having nearly 90% of our city’s water come directly from a protected watershed (Mill Creek) in the form of surface water — an increasingly valuable resource as the years pass. And there have been many efforts on behalf of local legislators, local water conservation groups, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and individual property owners to protect this most precious of resources.
To hear that a foreign-owned bottling company with a facility in Walla Walla has been failing to comply with the most basic of wastewater regulations, thereby endangering the source of our precious water, is a slap in the face to many in the Valley.
“Refresco Beverages Group,” according to the U-B’s Emry Dinman, “has accrued dozens of violations over the last decade, ranging from 2013 to August 2021” — 34 violations in the last two years alone.
After so many reprimands and fees, you’d think there’d be a change in course, but a huge sum in fines later — $444,000 and counting — and Refresco is still dragging their feet.
What’s even more surprising is that it’s taken so long to turn up the heat on a company that’s not only failing to comply with city regulations, but also putting Mill Creek and the rest of the Valley’s water systems in danger.
Over the decade Refresco has flouted city regulations, it has continued discharging unacceptably acidic wastewater, corroding our infrastructure, putting city employees at risk and overloading wastewater treatment systems to the point that potentially still-toxic water is being dumped into the environment, said Leah Rohan, environmental engineer for the Walla Walla Public Works Department.
Though its little in the way of immediate rectification after almost a decade of putting up with Refresco’s shenanigans, Walla Walla city staff have finally drawn a firm boundary in the form of final notice of compliance.
As Shane Prudente, communications coordinator for the city Public Works Department, shared with the U-B, “Fines usually encourage compliance; however, Refresco has been slow in taking action to address the issues. If Refresco fails to meet this (June 30, 2022) deadline, its permit will be revoked, effectively prohibiting the company’s discharge and ceasing operations.”
June 2022 cannot come soon enough.
