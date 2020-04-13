City Council wise to pause on taking pandemic action

In the midst of a global pandemic that impacts all of us in some way — not just as a nation, but as individuals in our day-to-day lives — it’s understandable why the Walla Walla City Council considered taking pandemic-related action last week. After all, during these uncertain times we all seem to be looking for ways to help.
It was proposed the City Council consider establishing a citywide moratorium on commercial and residential evictions.
But in the end, after thoughtful discussion, the Council voted 5-2 on Wednesday to not impose a local moratorium.
The decision is sound, as was much of the reasoning.
Taking action seems premature at this time as strong state and federal actions have already been put in place.
Councilman Steve Moss made that point well in explaining why he voted against the local proposal. He said his concerns about evictions during the pandemic are addressed through Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation.
Inslee’s order says residential evictions cannot proceed until May 4. A notice that residents must vacate their home is not allowed, and a landlord cannot start a proceeding to evict residents.
It’s likely, since the governor has closed school facilities through June 19, the May 4 date will be extended.
Beyond that, the court system is currently shut down to hear commercial evictions. So, at this point, the commercial issue is moot.
“I am of the opinion that while the local courts are currently closed, the Cares Act (the federal economic stimulus program) hopefully starts to be streamlined and will become more available to local businesses. The unemployment insurance, stimulus checks will hopefully be coming out soon,” Moss said.
At the state level, Inslee has been more proactive than most of the nation’s governors in taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and provide economic protections.
Moving forward, nobody knows what the future holds.
The Walla Walla City Council, as well as other city councils in the Valley, might have to get involved to address specific problems in the community that arise from the pandemic.
Right now, however, the orders imposed by the state in conjunction with the steps taken by the federal government seem to be working sufficiently for Walla Walla.