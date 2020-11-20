City Council should have had public discussion of pay raises

The Walla Walla City Council at its Wednesday night meeting unanimously approved — with no discussion, either by the seven Council members or the public — a 2% pay raise next year for members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
One would think that granting pay raises of any kind, particularly when the economy and tax collections are down because of the pandemic, would be worthy of a thoughtful discussion, perhaps even debate.
But that didn’t happen on Wednesday for the simple reason that the Council apparently didn’t want to bring attention to the raises. If the Council members did want to discuss the matter in front of — or with — their constituents they would not have put this matter on the “consent” agenda.
Mayor Tom Scribner asked Council members if they wanted any consent item moved to the full agenda. No one spoke up. Yet, a few clarifying questions were asked about the union raise issue. The need for even one question on that matter indicates this was worthy of a full discussion.
The consent agenda was originated so the City Council could quickly deal with seemingly mundane issues — described on the City Council’s web page as “minutes, bid awards, licenses” — so the Council could use its two monthly public meetings to focus on substantive issues.
How does a pay raise for the city’s union workers not seem worthy of a public explanation and discussion?
Expediency, the basic purpose of the consent agenda, should not be more important than transparency.
The decision by the Council members to allow the pay-raise vote to be relegated to the consent agenda is disappointing.
The Council needs to rethink how and when the consent agenda is used. It must be reserved for items not worthy of discussion or the public’s time.
Again, pay raises — whether a mere 2 cents an hour or 2% percent a year — are always of public interest. After all, the public is paying the taxes that fund those raises.
And in this particular case, these pay raises are a complex matter because regular union negotiations were postponed because of COVID-19.
City Human Resources Director Pam Taylor told U-B reporter Chloe LeValley that because of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it will have on the city’s revenue and budget, the union and the city chose to simply to extend the current contract with the minor changes.
OK, but that should have been part of a public presentation by Taylor, City Manager Nabiel Shawa or an appropriate staff member. And then it should have been followed by discussion and questions by the Council and public.
The City Council did not serve the public well on Wednesday. This should not happen again.