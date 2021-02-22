Citizenship must remain requirement to serve on school boards

A proposal allowing non-citizens to serve on local school boards that’s making its way through the state Legislature must not become law.
While the motivation is pure to make an exception to state law — which now requires those serving be U.S. citizens, registered voters and live in the school district — the result could well start an erosion of our election laws.
Being a U.S. citizen and registered voter must be a requirement to serve in all elected offices — from local school board to the state Legislature to Congress.
State Sen. Jesse Salomon. D-Shoreline, is seeking to expand eligibility to become a school board member to non-citizens. He wrote the legislation because a constituent, Lama Chikh, was within minutes of being sworn in as a member of the Shoreline School District’s Board when she was asked if she was a citizen. She was not, which meant should could not serve.
This seemed unfair to Salomon and others in the Senate because Chikh was well qualified and deserving of the post, according to reporting by Jerry Cornfield of The Herald of Everett.
Cornfield wrote that Chikh “made her presence felt in the Shoreline School District as a dedicated employee and active parent for years,” which put her in the position to take her service to the next level, serving on her local School Board.
“I came from Syria where I really had no voice. Once here, I started to smell and to breathe liberty. You have a voice,” Chikh said. “I started to participate in education. My focus was families who don’t have a voice. This is community service. There’s no difference to me between a citizen and a lawful resident, except the vote, but I understand.”
Yes, this does seem unfair. But changing the law for one person is generally not a good way to legislate.
That fact is that citizenship is — and should be — a deal breaker when it comes to serving in an elected position as well as being able to vote.
Ironically, Chikh gets that. She said she understood the citizenship requirement. That, however, doesn’t mean she isn’t understandably frustrated. After all, she is well prepared and ready to serve her community.
Her experiences as an immigrant would add value, and members of the Shoreline School Board said so publicly.
“Many of our students come from immigrant families. Some documented and some not. It is our role to educate everyone in the community,” Meghan Jernigan, the Board president, told Cornfield, adding she sees a disconnect when a person of Chikh’s caliber and commitment can’t serve.
But if an exception is made for the citizenship rule for school boards, where does the Legislature draw the line? City council, county boards of commissioners, state legislators?
The Legislature should not move that line. Citizenship must stay a requirement for all offices.