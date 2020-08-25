Childhood vaccinations must not to slowed by pandemic

Vaccinations for school-age children against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and polio are critically important for their health and, ultimately, the health of our nation.
Ironically, the current national health crisis, COVID-19, has become a barrier — at least mentally — to children receiving these important vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a significant drop-off in routine pediatric vaccinations nationally since late March when COVID-19 cases started increasing.
The vaccination rate in Washington state is also down, and the numbers are concerning.
According to the state Department of Health, child vaccinations were down 33.6% in March, 39.7% in April and 26.9% in May.
This is a trend that must be reversed.
“The last thing we need right now with COVID is another measles outbreak or a whooping cough outbreak. To me, that would just put an extra burden on the health system,” said Dr. Carrie Jenner, a CHI Franciscan pediatrician from the Tacoma area.
She’s got that right.
The coronavirus pandemic has clearly been top-of-mind for most people, and those with school-aged children are feeling the stress more than others. Having to deal with remote learning and the need for day care while working has been, to put it mildly, difficult.
However, we can’t stop taking care of ourselves or our families. Routine medical care must continue — and that includes vaccinations.
Now that school is starting in Washington state, even though most of the lessons will be taught remotely rather than in classrooms, it is still essential that all children are current with their vaccinations.
Changes to state code that went into effect on Aug. 1 require medically verified immunization records for students entering both school and child care by their first day of school, according to the state Department of Health.
“The vaccine requirements are definitely still in effect, and it’s even a little stricter this year in that you have to be up to date on the first day of school,” Jenner said.
Washington has gotten more serious about vaccinations because the state had two measles outbreaks in 2019, totaling 87 cases. This was the most cases in the state in 30 years.
The vaccination rate in Washington state — and the other 49 states — can’t be allowed to decline. It’s essential to stop another outbreak of measles or a other communicable diseases from occurring.