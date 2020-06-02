Ceremonies at drive-in theater make 2020 special for grads

The coronavirus pandemic has made a great many high school and college graduation ceremonies throughout America about as exciting as a staff meeting on Zoom — because they are actually taking place on Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms.
But high school graduates in the Walla Walla Valley have or will experience graduation with their classmates and their families in real time. Some local schools are using parking lots and parades to bring high school seniors as close together as pandemic guidelines allow.
And some schools decided to go really big — drive-in theater screen big, thanks to the presence in the Valley of a drive-in movie theater. That’s something rare in America today with only about 300 still operating, and the local owners are allowing theirs to be used for these ceremonies.
On Thursday, the M-F Drive-in Theater, owned and operated since 1962 by the Spiess family, hosted the graduation ceremony for Weston-McEwen High School’s Class of 2020.
The event, as chronicled in Friday’s Union-Bulletin by reporter Sheila Hagar, was clearly spectacular.
The first two parking rows of the drive-in were designated for the graduating seniors in their cars and trucks, many festooned with balloons, streamers and congratulatory art painted on windows, Hagar wrote.
“At 8 p.m., (Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Laure) Quaresma was weaving around cars, greeting students, waving at parents and wearing a smile that threatened to leave lipstick on her earlobes,” which is how Hagar described the scene just prior the ceremony.
The big screen was used to show video of the graduates. Fireworks followed. Boom! That’s special.
Graduate Cade Bryan told Hagar that the night was feeling good, even if this wasn’t how he expected to end his 13 years in the Athena-Weston school system.
“Not a lot of other schools get to do this, so I’m grateful,” he said.
This is true, at least that’s the case in most of the nation.
But locally the drive-in theater just outside of Milton-Freewater (about 10 miles from Walla Walla) provides the rare opportunity to have live graduation ceremonies with proper safeguards against spreading coronavirus.
Next on the agenda is Walla Walla’s Lincoln High School on Thursday night.
DeSales Catholic High School has its drive-in ceremony on Sunday night.
The largest high school in the region, Wa-Hi, will use the drive-in for two evenings after its Friday parking lot procession on the school campus. Students can come together, in a sense, for a replay of the video of the graduates on the big screen.
It’s cool stuff that will leave the graduates of 2020 — and their families, as well as teachers — with some big memories.