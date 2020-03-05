A once-in-a-decade opportunity is coming to our country starting April 1: Census Day.
What is special about this particular census is its rollout of census-taking tools online.
Most would think that this is a historic, first-time use of census digitization but, in fact, the Census Bureau performed a low-profile earlier test run in 2010. As a result of this experiment, it is expected that six out of 10 households that fill out a census form will do so online.
With the Iowa caucus disaster and the 2016 presidential election cybersecurity debacle in our rear view mirror, the Census Bureau’s move to expect such a large portion of data collection through online means raises a few eyebrows.
The increase in access is great, but bugs that have persistently been cropping up in the preparation process begs the question: Is it actually worth it?
Not only does this change in process carry the potential of undermining public trust in government-collected date, but the results determine society-changing parameters — the redrawing of voting districts and the redistribution of congressional seats, Electoral College votes and an estimated $1.5 trillion a year in federal funding among the states, to name a few.
It’s not merely the online form that could present potential issues, but the iPhone app the Census Bureau is equipping workers with to collect and deliver data beginning in mid-May.
In an article by The Seattle Times and The Associated Press, census workers doing the first counting in Alaska reported that the “smartphone app to log hours worked is difficult to use in the field.” Additionally, workers encountered spotty internet connection and downed IT systems making data collection near impossible. Workers aren’t the only ones with concerns. Lawmakers on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have discussed this month about “whether key technology for the 2020 census was ready.”
It is some comfort to hear action is being taken to address these issues.
In addition to improving the digital tools, NPR reports that “the bureau has made a potentially significant change to its census plans by ordering millions of extra paper forms from its Chicago-based printing contractor R.R. Donnelley & Sons,” enough to provide a form to each of the 140 million-plus households in the country.
Again, while the increase in access through online census forms is a step in a good direction, we encourage our Valley residents to participate early, either digitally or by mail, to help accommodate the learning curve.