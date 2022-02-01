Library access is an important government service. Yet for many, there are obstacles that keep them from using public libraries.
Joining others, the Walla Walla City Council recently moved to address one such obstacle: library late fees.
As the U-B’s Emry Dinman reported, the City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to forgive all debts with the city library older than six years. The move erased more than $77,000 in fees and fines.
Finally.
Public libraries all over the nation are catching on that late fees might not be the best way to encourage the return of overdue materials. In fact, these old fees, and those sent to collection agencies, hardly pay libraries back for the lost materials. Dinman reported that “the library receives little money from debt collectors, amounting to around $6,000 over the last five years, compared to the library’s annual budget over around $1.4 million.”
Perhaps more important, the fines and fees keep patrons out of the library, disproportionately affecting low-income community members.
“Library users with limited income tend to stay away from libraries because they may be afraid of incurring debt,” Ramiro Salazar, president of the American Library Association’s public library division, said in an interview with NPR. “It stands to reason these same users will also stay away if they have already incurred a fine simply because they don’t have the money to pay the fine.”
As Library Services Director Erin Wells shared during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, “It’s impacting people’s ability to rent an apartment, purchase a car, purchase a house. As much as I want these books back, it’s small compared to the impact it has on their lives.”
This is spot-on. And beyond the effect these outstanding fees have on a person’s ability to live a normal life, it’s blocking citizens from essential services.
Aside from books, libraries offer several other critical resources: free access to computers and the internet, quiet study spaces for adults and children, classes and programs for all ages, access to free databases, librarian help to find information patrons need, language tools, college prep help, and last but not least, job, employment and career resources.
We’re glad to see steps are being taken locally to make our library a place all citizens feel free to visit and utilize.
R. David Lankes, Syracuse University’s professor of information science, said it well: “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.”
Kudos to the City Council and our local public library for taking steps to empower our community.