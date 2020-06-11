Canceling 2020 fair is prudent call by commissioners

The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners made a wise decision to cancel Fair & Frontier Days now rather than dragging out the process through the summer.
In the end, even if the Fair were able to go on as scheduled during the first week in September, the state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions would significantly reduce the crowd, limit activities and alter the Fair experience.
It was best to rip the Band-Aid off this decision, wince and start planning for the fair as usual in 2021.
The three commissioners, who voted Monday to cancel the Fair, made their decision after a community discussion (online) and consultation with various organizations, including the Walla Walla Frontier Days Foundation and the Walla Walla County Cattlemen’s Association.
They said the ultimate decision came down to the health and safety of residents — as should have been the case.
Still, the commissioners had several other compelling reasons to pull the plug now rather than wait.
The Cattleman’s Association had earlier decided not to participate in the Fair, and the Frontier Days Foundation Board of Directors unanimously recommended the cancellation of the 2020 Fair & Frontier Days.
The Frontier Days Board cited several reasons — all strong — for its recommendation. It cited the recent departure of General Manager Bill Ogg, the rescheduling of the opening-night concert featuring Chicago until next year and the uncertainty of what the rules on social distancing will be in September.
All this made it hard to plan for the demo derby, which generally sells out, and the three nights of rodeo. It is now unclear how many people would be allowed to attend. In addition, it’s still a guess as to what rules the demo drivers and rodeo participants would have to follow.
Even the company that provides the carnival attractions, Davis Shows Northwest, reached out to the commissioners with concerns about the financial wisdom of providing its services when the crowds might be far less than usual.
Commissioner Jim Johnson said deciding earlier rather than later allows all involved in the Fair each year, such as 4-H and FFA, to find a way for youth to show their livestock in a smaller setting this year.
Bringing certainty now, as the commissioners did, will serve this community.
Yes, we all would love for the Fair to go on just as it has since 1866, but that’s simply not possible in 2020. Commissioners accepted that reality and made a difficult but prudent decision to cancel the Fair.