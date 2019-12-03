Distracted driving remains a serious problem in Washington, leading to thousands of crashes and dozens of deaths each year.
Cellphones aren’t the only distraction, but if you have 10 minutes to spend on a busy street corner in Walla Walla, you’ll probably come away feeling they’re the most prevalent problem.
Laws clearly aren’t enough to get folks to stop yakking, or texting, or who knows what else, on their phones while they’re behind the wheel.
But an Australian state this week took a new tack, deploying dozens of high-definition cameras specifically designed to document drivers’ cellphone use.
The New South Wales government says in a media release on its website that it plans to send warning letters for the first three months the cameras are in use, then start sending tickets to drivers caught on the phone.
We’d be happy to see the same system implemented here.
Cameras already are in such widespread use that the idea a few more are going to create a new, meaningful infringement on liberty is laughable.
There are scenarios in which cellphone use behind the wheel is legitimate, for example to make a 911 call. But the chances seem low of people being wrongly ticketed — cellphone records can easily be provided to authorities to back up legitimate claims a cellphone was being properly used.
The flip side is that a system that regularly slaps fines on scofflaws might actually succeed in cutting down the number of people who still think it’s just fine to talk on the phone while driving.
And as systems like these become more sophisticated, there’s hope other distractions could be targeted in the same way.