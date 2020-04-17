The stay-at-home order throughout Washington state — and much of the nation — triggered by the coronavirus has reduced crime significantly.
The city of Walla Walla is no exception.
It was reported in Sunday’s Union-Bulletin that crimes, including burglary and theft, have dropped by a half or more, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Sgt. Eric Knudson said that while 44 assaults were reported to Walla Walla police in March 2019, that number was just 24 last month. In addition, he said, reported burglaries went from 21 in March 2019 to five in March 2020, and thefts dropped from 102 to 41 in year-over-year March reports.
Wow! That’s a positive — perhaps the only positive impact of this crisis — as schools and businesses have shut down their buildings and many people are staying at home in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“In some sense, it’s like a giant blizzard has hit and there’s 10 feet of snow on the ground,” a former police officer and criminal justice professor told The Washington Post.
Yet, like snow melting, the restrictions of this pandemic will at some point vanish.
The crime rate will also return to normal.
But until then experts in crime and human behavior — often one and the same — warn domestic violence calls to police are likely to soar the longer the stay-at-home order is in place.
That’s a concern we can’t ignore. It’s something law enforcement and social service professionals will have to soon address.
Forced social distancing is taking a toll on the mental health of many. People (some more than others) are wired for socializing. The lack of interaction is making many people edgy, which is why experts expect to see a surge in domestic violence.
Those now feeling a growing strain of being homebound should consider reaching out for help.
Nationally, law enforcement is reporting that neighbors are complaining about their neighbors at a higher rate than normal since the stay-at-home orders have been in place. They seem to be most annoyed at noise their neighbors are making or they are miffed that they aren’t properly practicing social distancing.
This, too, could lead to new violence.
So, while the crime rate is down in the first month of stay at home and it is good news, it’s not necessarily time to rejoice — instead, we need to pay attention to new and growing problems, particularly domestic violence.