Budget deal allows US Highway 12 project to continue

When Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed the supplemental state transportation budget, it should have triggered the green light for widening U.S. Highway 12 to four lanes on the 11-mile stretch from Frenchtown to Nine Mile Hill.
Yet, because of the stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the project has only a yellow light.
Tax revenue for transportation funding will not be nearly as high as projected because of coronavirus restrictions. People aren’t traveling as much, which means gasoline-tax revenues — the source for road construction funding — will diminish.
In addition, the Department of Transportation has currently shut down work by its contractors because they do not have enough personal protective gear to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
At this point, the Department of Transportation doesn’t know when projects can be restarted until the financial fallout from the pandemic can be assessed and other restrictions removed.
The local Highway 12 project, known as Phase 7, was put on hold last year in the wake of the passage of Initiative 976, which reduces car-license tabs to $30 and cuts transportation funding (and was approved by 61% of Walla Walla County voters).
The governor ordered the Department of Transportation to postpone road projects not already underway.
We disagreed with the decision because substantial work had already been done on Phase 7. More than $20 million had been spent on design, land acquisition and environmental studies. The project had gone out for bids, but because the bid process had not officially concluded, Highway 12 was one of about 100 projects put on hold.
It should not have been put on hold because completing the four-laning of Highway 12 from Walla Walla to Pasco is a matter of public safety.
The stretches of the highway where it is still two lanes are very dangerous as many — too many — drive well over the speed limit and try to pass in sections that are blind to oncoming traffic.
Inslee, however, delayed Phase 7 of Highway 12 and other projects based only on the $453 million hole in the transportation budget created by the passage of I-976.
Lawmakers were able to fill the funding gap in the budget by moving funds from different sources. Road constructions, such as Highway 12, is mainly funded by gasoline tax.
Yet, while the legislative barrier to restarting the 11-mile construction of a four-lane highway has been lifted, the new barriers — lack of revenue and protective gear — have been put in its place.
When it is determined exactly how these new barriers can be navigated, it will become clearer when construction can begin.
What seems highly likely, if not certain, is that full funding for all 100 or so projects put on hold won’t be available this year.
That means the decades-long lobbying effort to obtain construction funding by local officials, civic leaders and our state lawmakers must continue.