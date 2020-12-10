Bringing students back to Whitman, WWU campuses a prudent move

Good for Whitman College and Walla Walla University for planning to bring their students back to campus in January for in-person learning.
It’s going to be difficult and stressful, yet the end result will benefit students.
Distance learning, while certainly effective in the right situations, is simply not a full substitute for the college experience that allows young adults to grow — and hopefully soar — as they prepare for careers and life.
The announcements by both schools came at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is surging. This might cause some to question the schools’ plans.
Yet, treading water academically, isn’t particularly good for the colleges or their students.
The sooner the students can get back to something closer to normal, the better.
Leaders at both schools have been giving a lot of thought on how to proceed, taking into account what has worked — and hasn’t worked — at similar colleges.
“We have learned a great deal more about the virus,” Whitman College President Kathleen Murray said, adding that while COVID-19 cases are on the rise, detecting who has been infected is now easier than it was in the fall when the decision was made to go to remote learning.
“We could not access testing in the fall and are now able to do that,” Murray said. “We’ll have access to robust testing for students, faculty and staff when they come back in January. We feel we have a plan in place now that we simply weren’t ready with in the fall.”
At Walla Walla University, Director of Marketing and University Relations Aaron Nakamura went further, noting that much “has learned a lot about COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, specifically about how it is transmitted and steps we must take to interrupt the spread of infection.”
Both schools are putting safety first. Students at Whitman, for example, will be mandated to quarantine in their rooms for 14 days before going back to class.
If the pandemic tosses new wrinkles into the plan, the colleges are prepared to adapt.
Again, this is a huge lift for both schools — but one well worth attempting.