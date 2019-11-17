Volunteers for nonprofit groups are usually unsung heroes in the communities where they live. The hours they spend, particularly if they serve in a leadership position, are only the tip of their commitment.
So it seems appropriate to give a well-deserved shoutout to Beth Swanson, the mother of four who is the founder and executive director of The Moms’ Network.
The nonprofit group that she started in 2007 as a support organization for mothers made the decision to shut down by the end of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by Swanson and the eight-person board that operates The Moms’ Network.
That’s unfortunate, but understandable. The grind of keeping an organization going year after year takes its toll on those doing the heavy lifting. In addition, the need to constantly raise funding can be a drain.
Swanson, in an interview with U-B reporter Vicki Hillhouse, said the demands for the organization’s services simply don’t have the financial backing of grants and other resources to continue. The organization grew from its 68 members just after its founding to more than 2,000.
The original intent was to provide resources about parenthood to many moms. Weekly walks were organized to connect the members, educational talks about parenting, opportunities to help others in the community and a one-stop babysitting directory.
It grew into a true network of moms who helped each other through a long list of concerns that starts (but doesn’t end) with working through postpartum depression, financial hardship, child-care needs and the parenting commonalities of teething, blowout diapers and dinnertime recipe doldrums.
“We get calls for everything,” Swanson said. It also gave a voice to a demographic Swanson felt was under-represented in the community, Hillhouse wrote. The network of moms was vast and from all socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds.
Swanson and those who built up The Moms’ Network did a great service for many mothers in the Valley and the community as a whole.
Great job. This service and the dedication of Swanson and others who volunteered is greatly appreciated.