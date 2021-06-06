A wildfire anywhere in this region would be of grave concern. It would easily spread given the recent extreme high temperatures that have left forest land dry. That’s why Bonneville Power Administration’s preparation to help mitigate wildfires this summer through power shut-offs is a smart move.
This may affect local utility companies like Milton-Freewater’s City Light & Power and no one likes their power being shut off, but if it will prevent fire danger during a season of extreme drought, so be it.
Two other power companies that operate in the Pacific Northwest, Avista Corp. and Puget Sound Energy, have not chosen to add power shut-offs to their wildfire action plans. But they have opted to practice other fire safety measures for the 2021 season — surveillance to spot hazard trees, pole replacement and maintenance to keep branches off lines.
“All these steps are in the right direction, but the challenge is big and complex,” said John Bailey, professor of silviculture and fire management at Oregon State University. “And more needs to be done to even turn the corner.”
After a year of wildfire disasters, proactive measures like the BPA’s have become increasingly important since, as The Associated Press has found, “power line ignitions have been found to be the cause of some of the region’s worst fires.”
And if at all possible, we must do everything in our power to not repeat last year’s fire season.
According to the AP, “the most damaging fire erupted in the Avista service area after a treetop from outside the utility’s right of way fell on a line. Sparks ignited brush, then winds created walls of flame that races across fields toward Malden, Whitman County.”
Residents are still struggling to recover from the disaster.
Again, power shut-offs aren’t the most cozy experiences, but with increasingly dangerous wildfire conditions, it’s an all-hands-on-deck scenario.
Locally, residents can help by creating defensible spaces and evacuation plans, in addition to cooperating with potential power shut-off efforts.
This cooperative effort is critical to prevent a worst-case scenario to our surrounding environments.
Every action to reduce the fire danger should be applauded.