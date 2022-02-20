The Walla Walla School Board refused to ban four contested books at its Feb. 15 meeting. No matter where anyone falls on the political spectrum, it is important to acknowledge why this decision strengthens our democracy.
Joining a national wave of book challenging, several parents asked the School Board to remove the following from the Walla Walla High School Library: “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson.
Their reasoning? Certain sections made these books inappropriate and harmful for students.
Cathy Rasley and Sarah Herrera have spearheaded the attempt to remove the books. Rasley criticized the board at the meeting, saying, “You, the school board and the superintendent, are harming children and have gone too far.”
Several other school districts have also seen an increase of book challenges.
According to the American Library Association, one of the nation’s most challenged books in 2020 was Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which was “banned and challenged for racial slurs and their negative effect on students, featuring a ‘white savior’ character, and its perception of the Black experience.” Another one of the most challenged books was John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” which contained “racial slurs and racist stereotypes.”
The ALA reports “there were 330 ‘book challenges’ in the fall of 2021, an uptick from the same periods in recent years.”
If we value the health of our democracy and the strength of our future generations, we must allow room for freedom of speech in its many forms. It is absolutely necessary to teach our children to encounter new ideas and experiences without hostility or judgment. We must, without exception, encourage our young people not just to cherish the values they learn at home, but to respectfully interact with those in the community who hold other beliefs.
Book banning helps no one. It feeds our polarization.
America is beautiful because of the freedoms we enjoy and our diverse array of experiences. The Walla Walla School Board stood up for those freedoms Tuesday; it defended the value of a pluralistic society.
But there is still much work to be done in defense of democracy.