With May 18 elections fast approaching, Milton-Freewater voters are preparing to cast votes on various issues, the biggest of which is choosing whether to authorize a bond funding a new police station in Milton-Freewater.
According to the U-B’s Sheila Hagar, “If the $7.7 million request from city leaders is approved, the money will come from property taxes, at 87 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $7.25 per month on a house valued at $100,000.”
This would be a bond put to good use.
Previously referred to as the “rabbit warren” by Mayor Lewis Key, the current rooms housing the Milton-Freewater Police Department do no favors to the officers serving the city’s residents. The basement of City Hall on South Main Street affords unreliable heating and cooling, very little natural light and cramped office space.
Incredibly, employees over the years have had to make due with these conditions since 1929 — almost 100 years.
“The city’s law enforcement employees need a better working environment and space and it is long overdue,” City Manager Linda Hall said.
We absolutely agree.
If voters were to approve the bond funding the new station, “the proposed station will be about 7,200 square feet and will house Milton-Freewater police officers and 911 dispatchers. The building will include conference and report-taking rooms, two holding cells, offices, evidence rooms, a public lobby, a break room, interview spaces and training areas,” reports Hagar. “It will also be seismically sound, set up for modern technology, accessible to those using mobility devices and provide privacy and safety for residents to attend to police business.”
Milton-Freewater voters now have a chance to not only give back to a police department that has served the community from a dingy basement for nearly a century, but to get the biggest bang for their bond buck, as it were.
Data presented by Hall at a February City Council meeting pegged interest rates at about 3% — a historic low.
If anything, this is the time to get a project done. And what’s more, if the bond is approved, it’s likely you’ll not find a more grateful department.