Ironically, Blue Mountain Action Council — a social services agency that for more than half a century has helped local people find housing and other essential needs when they are short on money — now finds itself in need of a little financial support.
The nonprofit agency is relocating its offices to a building downtown it is renovating. The project will cost about $2.5 million. Most of the money has been raised, but BMAC still finds itself $150,000 short.
“Amazingly, we are almost there, with only a small gap in our community effort. Generous, early investors from the public, private and nonprofit sectors were joined by trusts, foundations, businesses, individuals, on our path. The result: Transformational funding!,” BMAC CEO Kathy Covey wrote recently in a letter explaining the need for donations.
The new BMAC is now under construction. Jackson Contractor Group has now fenced off the 11,000-square-foot building in the 200 block of North Second Avenue (formerly the home of Nielson Eye Care and an Edward Jones Financial) and started construction.
BMAC needed to find a new home because its current offices at 1520 Kelly Place — Walla Walla County’s social service building — are expected to be sold by the county in three or fours years as it has been a financial albatross for taxpayers.
“It is time (for a new building),” Covey said in January. “For over a half-century we have been in the business of helping our neighbors put a roof over their heads, food on their tables, train for jobs to support their families, and find emergency help when things turn upside down. We must now do the same for our staff who work on our community’s behalf.”
BMAC is expected to be into its new building next year. No, it won’t be fancy, but it has been designed to be functional — aimed to meet the needs of its staff and the clients who count on BMAC services.
It will also have a large community room that can be used for public meetings. Walla Walla has a few community rooms, such as the Chuck Fulton Room at the Police Department, but more spaces are needed.
This is a project worthy of community support to push it over the finish line.
To donate go to the bmacww.org/campaigns/