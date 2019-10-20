The Walla Walla School Board, its president, Ruth Ladderud, and Superintendent Wade Smith have done an excellent job making the case to repurpose Blue Ridge Elementary School into an early learning center starting next school year.
The School Board on Tuesday unanimously voted to shut down Blue Ridge as an elementary school and use the building exclusively for early learning — preschool — starting next fall.
An elementary school in the district had to be closed given the student population has been shrinking. Nevertheless, the closing of Blue Ridge and relocating students and teachers at new school will be a difficult, if not gut-wrenching, process for many. This is a huge change for those who will be personally impacted. But it’s also a big deal for the school district and residents of this Valley.
While there hasn’t yet been lots of public comment on the move it — not a peep at Tuesday’s Board meeting before the vote — the School Board is well aware this issue is of great concern to students, parents, staff and the public.
Wisely, the transition is being taken seriously.
Ladderud asked Smith in a letter to take several actions aimed at easing the tumult of the move. That includes ensuring busing is available to students living in the Blue Ridge attendance area to get children to their new school, maintaining access to the dual-language program, establishing a bilingual point-of-contact person and ensuring elementary school classes throughout the district are not overcrowded.
In addition, Blue Ridge staff must remain employed in the district.
This is a good start to making this move work for all.
But as the exit from Blue Ridge as a K-5 school takes place, the transition to an early learning center will also be moving forward.
Blue Ridge is already the site of preschool classes and programs, which will aid in the transition. Still, there are lots of details to be worked out — from how much federal and state funding is available to whether private-run preschool programs can rent space from the school district.
Early learning programs are critical to prepare kids of a productive and successful education. And this transition should connect as many families as possible to this opportunity.
This means choices will have to be made based on the money available and the learning options proposed.
So while the community discussion has been muted, it’s likely to get louder moving forward. The choices made for the learning center are important.
Data collected on Walla Walla students shows only about a quarter of children in the school district enter kindergarten with ready-to-learn skills. The reasons are certainly varied and complex.
A learning center isn’t going to instantly solve all the problems, but it is a solid foundation for progress.