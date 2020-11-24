Blanket student-loan forgiveness is lousy public policy

President-elect Joe Biden must resist pressure to forgive much of — if not most of — the $1.6 trillion in student debt accumulated in this nation.
This would be terrible public policy rooted in basic unfairness.
The Washington Post last week reported that 238 nonprofit and community organizations urged Biden to take action on loan forgiveness on his first day in office. The groups contend debt cancellation will promote economic recovery, pandemic relief and racial equity.
Beyond that, Democratic members of Congress, including some in leadership positions such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are calling on Biden to forgive the first $50,000 in educational loans, which would cost an estimated $1 trillion.
Yes, student loan debt is a great burden for many Americans. And the problem has escalated in recent years as the cost of higher education has soared. So, it does make sense to find a way to ease that burden.
However, in doing so, personal responsibility for those loans cannot be ignored. Those who took out these loans did so to benefit themselves, to get an education that would enhance their lives and earning potential. This includes, for example, doctors and lawyers whose earning potential has a very high ceiling.
A student loan is, at the end of the day, like a loan for a new car or anything else of value.
Just as simply forgiving all car loans would be unjustified, so too would forgiving all student loans.
Doing so would be an affront to all those who paid for their college education. It would also essentially have the government cancel loans taken out by myriad high-paid professionals who will earn millions more in their lifetime because of their education.
According to the College Board, which represents 6,000 colleges and universities, two-thirds of students who earned a four-year degree in 2017 borrowed to pay for school.
The average student loan bill was $28,500 upon graduation. The Washington Post reported that those with graduate and professional degrees accounted for 26% of borrowers but 48% of debt.
Biden, to this point, does not seem inclined to go full throttle on loan forgiveness. He has proposed a more modest plan — $10,000 of student debt forgiveness during the pandemic.
That still seems excessive, but perhaps could be structured in a way to be linked to other factors such as income.
In the end, giveaways are lousy public policies that end up costing taxpayers far more than the overall benefit to society.
Again, student loan debt is a legitimate issue to be addressed in America. However, it must be done thoughtfully — and with consideration that these loans were taken out to benefit the borrower.