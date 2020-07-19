Bipartisan effort in Congress will help keep a free press vibrant

Since you are reading this locally written editorial in the locally produced Union-Bulletin (or on this newspaper’s website), you already understand the importance of locally generated news coverage to the community — and of a free and vibrant press.
Unfortunately, the vitality of the Union-Bulletin and every local newspaper in the nation is threatened by the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This is why a bipartisan effort in Congress — led by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Yakima-area Republican who represents the western part of Walla Walla County — seeks to preserve local journalism and a free press.
The legislation was introduced Thursday. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2020, cosponsored by Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., specifically aims to help local newspapers to weather the current COVID-19 crisis.
It does so by using tax credits to help boost and maintain newspaper subscriptions, compensate journalists for their work and make it more attractive for local businesses to advertise.
The proposed legislation would encourage people to subscribe to their local newspaper by offering a federal tax credit of up to $250 annually.
Next, it would offer a tax credit to newspapers to cover a portion of journalists’ wages for five years.
And, finally, the proposal would provide a tax credit to small- to medium-sized businesses that advertise in local newspapers. This not only helps newspapers financially but will help businesses also struggling by lowering the cost of getting their message out to potential customers.
Keep in mind that newspapers, although they provide a public service in keeping their communities informed, are also businesses. A variety of businesses have received federal financial help. Newspapers, in that regard, should be no different.
This federal help for struggling local papers is not permanent, but essentially a helping hand for five years so local papers are on a solid financial footing.
The Union-Bulletin is financially doing as well, or better, than many local newspapers. Still, the economic strain is taking a toll, specifically limiting the amount of journalists hired and thus reducing locally generated news and, ultimately, the paper’s government watchdog role.
You simply can’t find the volume of news about the Walla Walla Valley anywhere but the Union-Bulletin. For example, you won’t find local election coverage in other publications or websites. Look at the coverage in today’s A section about the candidates on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
And if you are reading about this Valley in other publications or websites, it’s almost certain that news was generated by Union-Bulletin reporters.
Local news is the foundation of journalism in America.
This bipartisan effort to sustain local newspapers deserves support.