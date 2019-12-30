Congress last week approved the Save the Community Newspaper Act, which provides needed financial relief to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and boosts our efforts to provide independent community journalism
The newspaper industry across the nation has been, to put it mildly, challenged.
The Union-Bulletin is no exception.
The task of providing local news to readers on a daily basis has become more and more difficult over the past two decades as the internet has siphoned off readers and changed newspaper buying — and reading — habits. Revenue has declined.
The Union-Bulletin, which got its start in the Valley 159 years ago, continues its mission today to bring local news to local residents. We, however, do so with smaller newspapers and fewer reporters and editors.
Yet, our commitment to the community has not waned.
The Union-Bulletin, which is owned by The Seattle Times Co. (acquired in 1971), is run by a publisher, editors, reporters as well as those working to print the paper, sell advertisements and deliver the paper to those who live, shop, volunteer and support the communities served by this newspaper.
Still, it takes money to run a newspaper, and a variety of circumstances continue to squeeze the U-B and other publications.
The bipartisan legislation approved in Congress will give financial relief to perhaps 17 midsized, independent community newspapers across the nation.
The Save the Community Newspaper Act allows privately owned news publications that operate within a single state to defer contributions they make into their employee pension funds.
This does not absolve newspapers of that responsibility, but simply extends the time the payments must be made — like refinancing a home mortgage so lower payments can be made over a longer period of time. Having cash on hand to maintain and boost resources is critically important for newspapers at this time.
Newspapers that will benefit under the SCNA include the Union-Bulletin, The Seattle Times, Herald-Republic, the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune, the Tampa Bay Times, the Albuquerque Journal, the Bangor Daily News and the Watertown (New York) Daily Times.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., provided essential help in getting this bipartisan legislation through Congress.
The Union-Bulletin provides something that no other paper provides — news from Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, Milton-Freewater and every corner of Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
The survival of healthy community newspapers is a concern beyond the Pacific Northwest. It’s a national issue. The bipartisan effort to save newspapers is good for the nation, as well as this community.